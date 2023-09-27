Barrie

    • Fire crews stop garage fire from spreading through Barrie home

    A garage fire at a home on Wallace Dr. in Barrie on Wed. Sept. 27, 2023 (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge). A garage fire at a home on Wallace Dr. in Barrie on Wed. Sept. 27, 2023 (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge).

    Quick thinking by fire officials prevented a bad situation from turning worse Wednesday evening.

    Barrie fire crews were called to a home on Wallace Drive shortly after 6 p.m. for reports of a garage fire. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control upon arrival quickly.

    There were residents inside at the time, but no injuries were reported.

    Fire crews managed to ensure the fire didn't spread through the home.

    An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

