Fire crews stop garage fire from spreading through Barrie home

Quick thinking by fire officials prevented a bad situation from turning worse Wednesday evening.

Barrie fire crews were called to a home on Wallace Drive shortly after 6 p.m. for reports of a garage fire. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control upon arrival quickly.

There were residents inside at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Fire crews managed to ensure the fire didn't spread through the home.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause.