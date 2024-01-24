Fire crews rescue man trapped 30-feet below ground in Simcoe County
A man was stranded in a 30-foot concrete sewage pit in Adjala-Tosorontio.
A new treatment plant on Bayberry Drive, about 20 kilometres south of Barrie, was the scene of a dangerous incident.
A 50-year-old man had to be rescued after falling 10 to 15 feet in the concrete pit Tuesday afternoon.
The man was working in the 30-foot-deep sewage pit when he fell off scaffolding to the concrete floor below.
Adjala-Tosorontio Fire Services received a medical call to the new sewage plant mid-day.
“Due to the location, the Barrie Fire Technical Rescue Team was requested to attend and assist with removing the patient from the pit,” said Adjala's Interim Fire Chief Kevin Gallant.
Through a series of ropes and pullies, the two fire departments extricated the man from the pit.
The man was conscious and alert when paramedics transported him to hospital with unknown injuries, he said.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating.
