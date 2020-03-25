Fire claims two lives in Kawartha Lakes
Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020 7:39PM EDT
OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal's office investigate a deadly fire in Kawartha Lakes on Wed., March 25, 2020. (Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue/Twitter)
BARRIE -- Two people have died in a house fire in Kawartha Lakes.
Provincial police say five others managed to escape the flames at the house on Young Street near Sebright on Wednesday morning.
Several officers of the OPP, along with members of the Ontario Fire Marshal's office, are investigating the deadly fire.
They say it does not appear to be suspicious.
The cause is unknown at this time.