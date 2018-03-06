Featured
Fire causes $500K in damage to downtown Barrie building
An early morning fire caused about $500,000 in damage to a building on Bradford Street in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 2:42PM EST
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that broke out in downtown Barrie business.
Firefighters were called to Bradford Street at around 6 a.m. after flames and smoke were found on the second and third floors of the building.
The building is used both as a dentist's office and an apartment. No one was in the building at the time.
“Our crews entered. It took about a half hour to 45 minutes to bring everything under control,” says Barrie deputy fire chief Gord Beilby.
Damage is estimated at half a million dollars. Investigators believe the fire started on the third floor or in the attic, but they still don't know how.