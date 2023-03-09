Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested

A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant issued over a year ago is in police custody.

The Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad says Mohammad Hassani, 25, was arrested in Oakville on Thursday.

Hassani is serving time for possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition (two counts).

The arrest warrant was issued in February 2022, with police noting Hassani was known to frequent the Bradford, York, Durham and Toronto areas.

Mohammad Hassani, 25, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Supplied)

Police did not provide the details surrounding his arrest.