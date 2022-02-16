Canada-wide warrant issued for man known to frequent Simcoe County, Toronto

Provincial police issued a Canada-wide warrant for a federal offender known to frequent the Bradford, York, Durham and Toronto areas.

Police say Mohammad Hassani, a 25-year-old East Asian, is five feet 10 inches tall with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

They say he is serving a four-year and five-month sentence for possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Police ask anyone with information on Hassani's whereabouts to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. (Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement ) Squad at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673 or call 911.

Alternately, tips can be made anonymously with Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.