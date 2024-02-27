Federal offender in custody one day after Canada-wide warrant issued

A federal offender accused of being unlawfully at large has been arrested in Peterborough, Ont.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad issued a Canada-wide warrant for Derek Powell on Tuesday, noting the 54-year-old failed to return during a supervised order.

The R.O.P.E. Squad appealed to the public for help locating Powell, adding he was known to frequent the Simcoe and Greater Toronto areas, Peterborough, York and Durham regions.

Powell is currently serving a seven-and-a-half-year Long Term Supervision Order for assault with a weapon, threatening death or bodily harm, forcible confinement, assaulting an officer, mischief, and court-related offences.