Fatal Kinmount crash closed County Road 121

A two-vehicle crash in Kinmount has taken the life of a Somerville man.

The two vehicles collided on County Road 121 shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

A 54-year-old Somerville man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kawartha Lakes Ontario Provincial Police closed County Road 121 between Station and Monck roads for a collision investigation involving the two vehicles Saturday.

The road has since reopened.