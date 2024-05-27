Fatal Kinmount crash closed County Road 121

BARRIE
    A two-vehicle crash in Kinmount has taken the life of a Somerville man.

    The two vehicles collided on County Road 121 shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

    A 54-year-old Somerville man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    Kawartha Lakes Ontario Provincial Police closed County Road 121 between Station and Monck roads for a collision investigation involving the two vehicles Saturday.

    The road has since reopened.

