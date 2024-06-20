BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fatal collision in Tiny Township under investigation

    Police closed Tiny Concession 8 East between Baseline Road and Simcoe County Road 6 for a fatal collision investigation on Thurs., June 20, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mann) Police closed Tiny Concession 8 East between Baseline Road and Simcoe County Road 6 for a fatal collision investigation on Thurs., June 20, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mann)
    Share

    One person has died in a collision in Tiny Township late Thursday afternoon.

    Police say the crash involving a motorcycle and Jeep towing a trailer happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Tiny Concession 8 East between Baseline Road and Simcoe County Road 6.

    The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Clearview Township, was rushed to a local hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.

    The driver of the Jeep was uninjured.

    Police closed the area to investigate what had happened.

    They ask witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage of the collision to contact Southern Georgian Bay OPP.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News