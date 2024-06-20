Fatal collision in Tiny Township under investigation

One person has died in a collision in Tiny Township late Thursday afternoon.

Police say the crash involving a motorcycle and Jeep towing a trailer happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Tiny Concession 8 East between Baseline Road and Simcoe County Road 6.

The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Clearview Township, was rushed to a local hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep was uninjured.

Police closed the area to investigate what had happened.

They ask witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage of the collision to contact Southern Georgian Bay OPP.