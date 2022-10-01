Family pleads for help to find 21-year-old missing man

Barrie police are looking for a 21-year-old man who went missing 15 days ago.

Matthew Hlywka was last seen on September 16 by his family. They are very concerned for his well-being.

Police say officers have attended an address twice this week trying to locate him but to no avail.

Police are following up to determine his whereabouts.

Hlywka is described as 6'1", with dark brown hair and blue eyes and has a spider tattoo on his right hand. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater and blue shorts.