Family Day in Ontario started 10 years ago, with people making the most out of the winter holiday, and that includes local businesses.

Blue skies and perfect snow conditions greeted skiers and snowboarders at Mount St. Louis Moonstone on Monday.

Avi Jacobs and his family started planning their long weekend on the slopes weeks ago.

“Our whole family talked about it. We sat down at the kitchen table and decided what to do.”

It seemed that thousands of other families had the same idea. The parking lots were full, along with the chairlifts for the third day in a row.

“This has been the best Family Day weekend we’ve ever had,” said Robert Huter, Mount St. Louis. “Yesterday we were at capacity, about 7,000 people, so that’s a lot of people. Today is another strong day, very comfortable. The guests are having a wonderful time.”

The same story played out across ski country.

Hotels and motels were sold out in Collingwood.

The owner of Mountain Side Sports, a ski rental shop, said Family Day is the new March break.

“It’s been great. We set a record Saturday, being heaviest attendance, it’s been an unbelievable Family Day weekend, great weather.”

Restaurants in the Village at Blue also broke sales for records over the long weekend.

Bradley Kernick said the holiday was a success for families as well.

“During the week, everybody basically goes their own way, so it’s nice to have a day to dedicate to actually getting together and staying together.”

Resorts and surrounding businesses anticipate that the next two weeks will continue to be busier than usual because university reading weeks are getting started.