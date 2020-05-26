BARRIE, ONT. -- This heatwave has caused more concern from loved ones of residents and staff members inside long-term care facilities across the region.

Family members say not all rooms and floors inside some seniors' homes have air conditioning.

Maureen McDermott hasn't seen her 92-year-old mother Elsie at River Glen Haven in Sutton since she was moved to a floor with other residents infected with COVID-19.

"My mom's now on the third floor, so I would assume it's much warmer up there," she says.

McDermott wants to make sure her mother isn't suffering in the heat.

"I went and purchased summer-type pyjamas for my mother as well as another resident who has no family because I don't know what kind of clothing she has in there anymore."

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit issued a heat advisory, asking the most vulnerable to seek shelter from the 30-plus temperatures, which are forecast to last until Friday.

Like McDermott, family members want to be sure that loved ones who have Alzheimer's and dementia are being protected in unfamiliar surroundings.

There was no comment provided from either Southlake Regional Health Centre or staff at River Glen Haven today regarding the air conditioning concerns at the facility.