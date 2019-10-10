It is arguably the prettiest time of the year in cottage country.

The colours are so vibrant that some motorists take the time to stop along the side of the highway to take it all in.

The fall colour season doesn't just attract admirers; it also attracts big business.

Tourists arrive by the busloads at Algonquin Park every fall.

This week the colour change is at 100 percent, making it picture-perfect.

The park sells roughly 18,000 permits during this time of year.