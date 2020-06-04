BARRIE, ONT. -- Environment Canada released its summer forecast this week and is predicting temperatures to be slightly above seasonal, with more precipitation than usual.

It's been a slow start to the summer, with record-breaking snowfall in May, and Environment Canada expects that trend to continue throughout June.

"We think June will be normal, but a bit cooler than normal, that kind of range," says Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips.

But, come July and August, the mercury is expected to rise.

"Hopefully, by then I can get a haircut," Phillips laughs.

Farmers and gardeners can rejoice because there is expected to be more precipitation than usual.

"All models are suggesting that it might be a wetter than normal type of summer," says Phillips. "Not a washout. Summer rains are usually here and then gone quickly," he adds.

It's also the time of year when severe weather is expected. The peak time for tornadoes and thunderstorms in Ontario tends to be in May and June when cold air and warm air meet.

"This is the time when you have that kind of war that breaks out between the cold air to the north and warm air to the south. And what is weather? It's when warm air dukes it out with cold air," explains Phillips.

He adds it's important for people to stay informed and prepared on how they can protect themselves during extreme weather.

During a tornado, the government of Canada recommends taking shelter in the basement, or a small ground floor room like a bathroom, closet or hallway.

More information on how to prepare for thunderstorms, tornados, flooding and other severe weather can be found here.