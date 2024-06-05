Emergency road closure in Barrie's east end: Here's what you need to know

Crews are working to repair a water main, resulting in an emergency road closure on Kempenfelt Drive between Dunlop Street East and Duckworth Street in Barrie.

The road will be closed from 2 p.m. to roughly 7 p.m. on Wednesday for the repair work.

Road crews conduct water main repairs on Kempenfelt Drive in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., June 5, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

Residents will still have access during the closure, ensuring their daily routines are not disrupted.

Emergency services cannot travel through the closure but will have access to respond within it.

During the closure, residents are advised to consider alternate routes using Vespra Street, Innisfil Street, Victoria Street, and Robert Street.

The road is completely closed to buses.