Emergency crews make quick work of Alliston residential fire
Published Friday, March 6, 2020 12:59PM EST Last Updated Friday, March 6, 2020 1:26PM EST
Emergency crews attend the scene of a house fire on Victoria Street in Alliston on Fri., Mar. 6, 2020. (OPP/Twitter)
BARRIE -- Emergency crews attended the scene of a residential fire in Alliston.
Officials say the small blaze was quickly put out at the Victoria Street West building.
Provincial police say all the occupants evacuated safely.
There were no injuries.
Police had closed Victoria Street between Paris and Elizabeth streets for emergency crews.
It has since reopened.