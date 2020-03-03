BARRIE -- Ann-Marie Kungl has been sworn-in as the newest member of Barrie's City Council.

Kungl took her oath during a special ceremony inside council chambers Monday evening, officially becoming the next city councillor to represent Ward 3.

"I am elated, humbled and excited," she said.

After signing the declaration, Kungl sat in her new chair and received a warm welcome from her peers.

"It's a great view... I have to be honest," she said.

Kungl defeated seven other candidates in a recent by-election, winning 29 percent of the vote. She now fills the vacant seat left by former city councillor, Doug Shipley, who was elected as a Member of Parliament in the riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte in the October 2019 federal election.

Councillor Keenan Aylwin says he is excited to have Kungl on-board. "She's experienced, she's compassionate, she has a lot to bring to the table, and I think it's great to see another woman elected."

As a consultant and project manager in health services, Kungl hopes to use her public health knowledge in her new role as a city councillor and concentrate on the 'Age Friendly Community Plan.'

"Within that plan, we had around 25 recommendations that crossed everything from transportation to housing to health navigation to reducing social isolation and just affordability," she explained. "I would like to see how those recommendations have been implemented more formally and how I can make progress in that way."

Before Kungl's arrival, council had already established its five strategic priorities for the next four years, with a focus on growing the economy and local jobs, a vision Mayor Jeff Lehman believes Kungl shares.

"She is somebody who is very passionate about us bringing a holistic view to health of the community," he said. "It means creating opportunities for people for recreation and looking at our investments in public health and emergency services and housing together."

With Ann-Marie Kungl now representing Ward 3, it's the first time since October council has a full roster.