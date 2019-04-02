

CTV Barrie





Downtown Barrie is looking at a major upgrade project which could give the area a much different feel by the summer of 2020.

At Monday night’s council meeting, Barrie councillors voted to go ahead with plans to double the size of sidewalks on Dunlop Street East from Toronto Street to Mulcaster Street.

Mayor Jeff Lehman calls it “a fantastic project.”

Curbs will be smoothened out. During the summer, cars will still be allowed to drive through however; parking will be removed making room for permanent patios and pedestrian walking space.

Currently, patios along the Dunlop Street stretch are using wooden walkways to mark the difference between temporary summer patio’s and sidewalks. Those will no longer be needed.

The finished project will also allow for more sidewalk activates such as street musicians and pop up shops.

During the winter, cars will be allowed to park on the expanded sidewalks.

Construction will begin this fall after the Labour Day long weekend. All businesses will remain open during construction.

“The bulk of patio season will be over and they'll finish work before the Christmas shopping season begins, so I think they've got the best of both worlds,” said Deputy Mayor, Barry Ward.

The price tag of the project is $1.2 million. The Downtown Barrie Business Association is paying $300,000 of that.

Denise Tucker, Chair of the Downtown BIA says, “This is something that will bring our downtown to the same level as our waterfront, which has been given a lot of attention over the last few years.”

Reduced summer parking will require a longer walk for those looking to enjoy the stretch of Dunlop Street East.

“The business association...is exploring other options to help people who may not be able to walk that far.

Whether it be curbside pickup, whether it be valet parking, you know, we're open to ideas,” Tucker added.

The project still awaits a final vote of approval which is expected to be passed by council next week.