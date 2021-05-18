Advertisement
Dump truck rollover in Mono
Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 11:33AM EDT
Emergency crews on the scene of a dump truck rollover in Mono, Ont. on Tues, May 18, 2021 (OPP/Twitter)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Emergency crews are working to right a flipped-over dump truck in Mono.
Provincial police say it happened Tuesday morning along County Road 16, south of the 5th Sideroad. Despite a photo from the scene showing the truck on its roof, police say no one was injured.
It is not clear what caused the truck to roll or whether any charges will be laid.