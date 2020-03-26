Dufferin County declares state of emergency
Published Thursday, March 26, 2020 4:40PM EDT
BARRIE -- Dufferin County has declared a state of emergency.
“Due to the rapidly changing conditions, it has become necessary to declare an emergency so that we may be able to address resident needs in a more timely manner,” said Warden Darren White.
The county says it will continue to provide essential services to its residents, including income and community housing supports, and waste and recycling collection.