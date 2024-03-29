Drysdale's Farm hosts annual Easter Egg Hunt

More than a hundred kids participated in Drysdale's annual Easter Egg hunt on Good Friday.

The farm hosted four hunts during the day, where kids and their families had the chance to collect as many eggs as they could.

"I've been doing this since my kids were small," said Doug Drysdale, president of the farm. "It's nice to see families come to the farm and enjoy the outdoors."

In addition to the Easter Egg Hunt, there was a magic show, a visit with the Easter Bunny, a live animal show and face painting, among other activities.

"The kids, they get excited," added Drysdale. "The prospect of going on an Easter Egg Hunt, right up to 10 to 12 years old, they're still getting excited."

The farm is accepting non-perishable food donations to be distributed to local food banks.

Drysdale's will host four more hunts on both Saturday and Sunday.