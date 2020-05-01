BARRIE -- Police made several arrests following a drug-trafficking investigation in Collingwood.

Police say multiple units within the OPP assisted in searching three separate residences in Collingwood, Wasaga Beach and Toronto on Thursday.

Officers say they seized drugs, including cocaine and Fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and over $27,500 in cash, along with two guns and ammunition.

A 42-year-old Collingwood woman has been charged with cocaine possession.

A 49-year-old Collingwood man has been charged with cocaine possession for the purposes of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

A North York man has been charged with drug and weapons-related offences.