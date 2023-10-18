Barrie

    • Drug trafficking charges laid following police raid in Barrie, New Tecumseth

    Three individuals face drug trafficking charges following police raids in Barrie and New Tecumseth.

    Multiple armed officers, including members of the Barrie Police Service, were seen entering a Bayfield Street business early Wednesday afternoon.

    Provincial police tell CTV News it was one of several search warrants executed in connection with an OPP-led drug investigation in the two municipalities.

    Three people were arrested and face charges after police allege they seized over 60 grams of cocaine, fentanyl, over 430 grams of Khat, over 50 cartons of unmarked cigarettes, a conducted energy weapon, body armour, and two vehicles.

    Police charged the accused, a 27-year-old woman from Alliston, a 46-year-old from Barrie, and a 40-year-old from Mississauga, with drug trafficking offences.

    "Due to the nature of the investigation, and to protect the integrity of the investigation, no other information will be released," the OPP noted in a release.

