BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie woman faces drug charges after a bizarre crash left a trail of debris and ended with the vehicle she was driving upside down.

Barrie police were called to an accident on Leacock Drive and Browning Trail in Barrie just before the dinner hour Sunday.

Peter Leon, Barrie police corporate communications coordinator, tells CTV News the woman was driving a pickup truck that hit a car parked in a driveway.

The crash set off a chain of events that included hitting a tree and mounting a curb before the vehicle flipped upside down, coming to rest in a driveway.

The woman allegedly fled the area but was soon found by police and taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police say more charges are expected as they continue to investigate the incident, but speed is considered a factor.

The 32-year-old was in court for a bail hearing Monday on the single drug charged laid so far.