Barrie police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that happened late Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the Leacock Drive and Browning Trail area in Barrie on Sunday near 5:30 p.m.

A vehicle can be seen outside a home completely flipped upside down.

Officers tell CTV News that the female driver of the vehicle fled on foot. She was soon found by police and taken to the hospital.

Police say while the investigation is ongoing and they are looking into all factors, speed is believed to be one of them.

