Just minutes into a distracted driving blitz on Highway 11 in Bracebridge, police say two drivers were caught with phones in their hands.

The two drivers, both Muskoka residents, were allegedly caught with cellphones in hand on Wednesday. In one case, investigators say the driver was still holding the phone after being stopped by police.

“We were watching you the whole time,” officers told the driver.

“Still had the phone in his hand, in his right hand, which is still also evidence,” says OPP Const. Michael O’Brien.

The blitz is part of the Muskoka Safe Roads Campaign, which is aimed at getting drivers to slow down, share the road and keep their head up.

“There was a belief that it was tourists that were causing the problems on our highways and it's not the tourists. It’s a combination of both locals and tourists,” says OPP Insp. Brian Therrien.

Police have been called to more than 1,200 crashes so far in 2018. Town officials and the OPP plan to educate drivers, and punish those who aren’t getting the message.

Officers will ramp up their presence in the spring and summer months as tens of thousands head north to enjoy everything the Muskoka region has to offer.