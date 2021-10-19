Driver loses control, rolls truck in Muskoka

Barrie, Ont. -

Emergency crews rescued a driver from a truck that had rolled over in Muskoka, resulting in a road closure for several hours Monday evening.

Police say the driver was heading south on Peninsula Road after work when he lost control of the truck and rolled.

Muskoka Lakes Fire Department arrived at the crash scene around the dinner hour and pulled the driver, believed to be in his 20s, from the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

The road remained closed for roughly five hours.

Police say they aren't sure what caused the driver to lose control, but say there wasn't a mechanical issue.