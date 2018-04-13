

A man taken to hospital after a car fire on Highway 400 is now listed in stable condition.

The driver was travelling along the highway on Thursday afternoon when his car became engulfed in flames.

Police now say he is a young man and was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.

No other injuries are reported. It’s not clear what caused the fire to happen in the first place.

The fire closed the northbound lanes of Highway 400 for several hours near the Bayfield Street.