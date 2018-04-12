

CTV Barrie





One person has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle fire on Highway 400.

The vehicle went up in flames in the northbound lanes of the highway near Bayfield Street on Thursday afternoon. No other vehicles were involved.

Paramedics confirm the driver, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The OPP says he was later airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

The fire has been extinguished. It’s unclear what caused the fire.

The highway was closed for several hours, but has now reopened.