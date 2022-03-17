Driver in Barrie crashes into utility pole, flees the scene

Barrie police have blocked off a section of Bradford Street after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Thursday afternoon. (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News) Barrie police have blocked off a section of Bradford Street after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Thursday afternoon. (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What to know about Canada's travel rules as of April 1

Federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1. However, other travel rules, such as being fully vaccinated to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation, still apply.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver