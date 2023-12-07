Driver faces impaired charges after crashing into vehicle, utility pole, causing road closure

A Midland driver accused of being impaired faces charges after a collision with another vehicle and crashing into a utility pole that caused electrical wires to fall to the ground, resulting in a road closure.

Police say the accused driver was injured in the collision and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

While speaking with the driver, officers said they noted the smell of alcohol and placed the 60-year-old under arrest for impaired driving.

Paramedics then took the accused to a local hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

Provincial police closed Fuller Avenue in Penetanguishene Wednesday evening at Robert Street for hydro crews to make the necessary repairs.

The accused was later released from police custody with a 90-day driver's licence suspension, a seven-day vehicle impoundment, and a future court date.