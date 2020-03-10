Driver charged after crash closes County Road 27
Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020 7:02AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 10, 2020 6:09PM EDT
County Road 27 north of the 5th Line of Bradford West Gwillimbury was closed for a commercial motor vehicle removal on Tues., Mar. 10, 2020. (South Simcoe Police/Twitter)
BARRIE -- The driver of a tractor-trailer has been charged after a crash caused County Road 27 to be closed for several hours on Tuesday morning.
According to police, the big rig was travelling north around midnight when it drove off the road and into the ditch north of Line 5 in Bradford.
Heavy tow trucks were called in to remove the vehicle and trailer.
Police say the driver was not injured. He has been charged with careless driving.