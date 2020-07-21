BARRIE, ONT. -- Drive test centres across Simcoe Muskoka have finally reopened to new and young drivers.

After months of being stalled, driving schools can get back into gear, but as with many businesses, new safety protocols are in place.

"We have to disinfect the car. You will probably see the white seat cover, it's mandatory there to make sure we can sanitize it down," explained Allan Lawrence, Driving School operator.

Since it's physically impossible to remain two-metres apart in a car, other precautions were also needed.

"We are going to do a two-hour minimum session instead of one hour. So that way, we can have as few people in the car as we can," said instructor Faheem Malik at ATB Driving School in Barrie.

DriveWise in Barrie has also had to switch gears.

"There's been a lot of changes," said owner Lesley de Repentigny. "Our class sizes are smaller to allow for social distancing, and cleansing every hour and in vehicles between every student."

The virtual driving simulator is treated much the same. "Seats are wiped down, the pedals, handles and steering wheel. So any high-touch surface is sanitized," she added.

ZOOM classes will continue at DriveWise for students not yet comfortable with the classroom setting.

Driving centres are experiencing a hefty backlog, tests are being booked as far ahead as December at some places.