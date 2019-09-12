It's day two of the election campaign and drama has already surfaced with allegations of racism and domestic abuse.

The Green party election candidate in Simcoe North has resigned following complaints that a 2007 Facebook post was anti-Muslim.

Erik Schomann came under fire for the post in which he wrote about sending a pig carcass to Muslims.

The Green party stating today it accepted Schomann's resignation and has "zero tolerance" for Islamophobia or hate speech of any kind.

The NDP is facing similar problems over two candidates no longer running.

Seeming unfazed, Brampton NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, assured the public that there would be enough candidates in place come election day.

Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer took his campaign to Toronto to announce plans to make employment insurance benefits (EI) for new parents tax-free.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau spent the day on the west coast on Vancouver Island promising to introduce a national one-percent tax on homes owned by foreigners.

Three of the four leaders will face-off in the first televised debate in Toronto tonight. Trudeau will not be in attendance, stating he was happily starting his campaign in British Columbia.

- With files from The Canadian Press