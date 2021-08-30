BARRIE, ONT. -- With new daily COVID-19 cases rising, the past president of the Ontario Medical Association remains most focused on those being admitted into intensive care units (ICU) across the province.

Dr. Sohail Gandhi says he supports calls for increased pay and support for nurses across the province, saying many on the frontlines are burnt out. On Monday, approximately 300 physicians signed an open letter to Premier Ford, demanding these issues, amongst others, be addressed.

Many, like Gandhi, are concerned over a potential shortage of nursing staff heading into the fourth wave.

"The nurses that I speak to, they are tired, very frustrated and really have taken on a lot of extra work over the past 18 months to help take care of the people of Ontario," says Gandhi. "I think it's really important that we show them a little respect. We find out how we can address some of the issues they have."

The provincial government has updated its screening procedures for students as they prepare for a return to the classroom this September. Certain symptoms, including running noses and headaches, will no longer keep kids out of the classroom for this school year.

Gandhi says we have reached a point in this pandemic where not every symptom should be assumed as a sign of COVID-19.

"One of the things that I've had to deal with over the past month or so in my practice is having to write out letters for people who simply have allergies because we've had quite a bit of people with allergies in August as we always do," says Gandhi.

The Stayner-based physician says he does expect the return to in-person learning in September to translate to a rise in the daily case count. However, if daily ICU admissions can be kept at a manageable level, Gandhi says a chaotic situation can be avoided.

Along with his colleagues, Gandhi says vaccinations continue to be key.

"We are getting closer and closer to that magic 90 per cent number," says Gandhi. "We're not there yet, we still have a little bit to go, but we're getting close to that magic number where we can say that we've got as close to herd immunity as we'll ever get so cautious optimism on that front."