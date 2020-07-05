Advertisement
Barrie News | Local Breaking | CTV News Barrie
Downtown bus terminal to reopen Monday
Published Sunday, July 5, 2020 7:40PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie is taking another step toward charging you to ride the bus again.
The city’s downtown bus terminal will reopen Monday to prepare for fare collection after a months-long closure because of COVID-19.
Barrie Transit has been offering free rides since March 20. The city expects free service to end mid-month, but only after protective shields are installed on all buses.
The transit hub has also been earmarked for a cooling centre starting Monday if a heat warning is declared for Barrie.