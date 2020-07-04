BARRIE, ONT. -- With temperatures expected to hover around 30 degrees all week, Barrie has a cooling centre ready to go.

Barrie’s Transit Terminal on Maple Ave will offer a place to get out of the beating sun starting Monday, but only if Environment Canada issues a heat warning.

By Saturday afternoon, warnings were in place for communities including Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Angus and parts of York Region. Environment Canada’s senior climatologist David Phillips expected Barrie to see some relief with temperatures at or below 20 degrees at night.

Barrie’s cooling centre would operate with time limits and cap on the number of people allowed in at a time to help maintain physical distancing.