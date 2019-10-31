Firefighters and hydro crews dealt with downed power lines in Barrie on Thursday afternoon.

When CTV News cameraman, Steve Mansbridge, arrived at Glenwood Avenue near Argyle Road hydro lines were sparking on the street.

Fire crews closed the area to the public while dealting with the situation.

At its peak, Alectra Utility reported nearly 5,000 customers without power in the area of Bayfield and Kozlov streets.

Some people telling CTV News that the Bayfield and Kozlov malls both lost power for a time during the outage.

By 3 p.m., the utility company's website reported 89 homeowners were still in the dark.

Crews expect to have everyone back on between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday.