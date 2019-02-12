Community groups in Collingwood have come together to rally support for the 43 people that police say were victims of a human labour trafficking ring.

“Nobody wants to believe that could happen in a community that you feel so safe and trusting in. At the same time, I know that it does. There is more awareness in recent years that these things are happening right under our noses,” says Collingwood resident Mel Pockaj.

The alleged victims are now being housed at the Living Water Resort. Their identities are being protected because of the ongoing police investigation, and also because of concerns for the safety of their families back in Mexico.

Pastor Daniel Chatham has stepped in to help assess their needs and says they have a deep desire to work and be productive. “The couple of questions they wanted an answer was, when can I go to work?”

Donations of clothing and personal care products have poured in. The challenge now is to help the foreign workers become established here long term.

“At least to a sustainable level, because these people came with a dream for a better life working in Canada,” says the pastor.

The Journey Community Church will facilitate any monetary donations, and there is still a need for duffel bags and small suitcases. Donations can be made at several businesses in downtown Collingwood.