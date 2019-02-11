

CTV Barrie





Police say they rescued 43 ‘modern-day slaves’ after executing labour human trafficking raids in Barrie and Wasaga Beach last week.

Officers with the OPP said Monday at a press conference that the alleged victims range in age between 20 and 46 and were forced to work as cleaners at hotels and vacation properties.

According to police, they were lured to Canada from Mexico with the promise of working visas, education and permanent residency.

OPP Deputy Commissioner Rick Barnum says they were living in “squalid” conditions and made to pay large sums of money to their alleged traffickers, while sometimes making as little as $50 per month for their work.

There is no word on criminal charges at this time.

Police say the investigation began last year and is continuing.

- With files from The Canadian Press