Dog dragged out of Barrie home last week returned to owner

Police say a dog that was "forcibly" dragged out of its Barrie home in the early morning hours last week has been returned to its owner.

Barrie police have yet to provide details surrounding the German Boxer's reunion but did say detectives followed up on "some information they received" and located the dog.

Last Tuesday, police reported that two women pushed through the front door of the Orwell Crescent home, grabbed the dog and loaded him into their vehicle.

Police said a neighbour tried to intervene after hearing the commotion and was dragged by the suspect's vehicle as they took off.

He suffered an injury to his leg after he said the vehicle ran him over.

The dog's owner claimed the previous owners stole his family's pet, but police have yet to confirm the identity of the person(s) who took him.

There is no word on any arrests or charges.

Barrie police said the investigation is ongoing.