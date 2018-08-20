

CTV Barrie





Provincial Police divers have recovered the body of a man who went missing in the waters of Georgian Bay near the Owen Sound harbour.

Police say the 27-year-old man was from the Cambridge area and was on a fishing trip on Saturday when he jumped into the water along with a friend to help a family dog that had jumped from the boat.

Boaters in the area responded to the mayday calls along with coast guard, police and fire department boats. They searched the area but were unable to locate him.

On Monday morning divers with the Underwater Search and Recovery unit found the man’s body in 30-feet of water.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the deceased, but family members say he is 27-year-old Derick Henry.

They say he was an experienced fisherman and good swimmer and knew the Owen Sound area well.

The boat was returning from a family fishing trip on the bay when one of three dogs on board jumped from the moving vessel. Henry jumped in after the dog when it seemed to be struggling in the water.

Henry disappeared into the choppy waters, his mother and a friend both tried to rescue him. The dog was pulled to safety.

Boaters in the area report the bay was rough at the time, with waves up to one metre.