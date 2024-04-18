Discreditable conduct Police Services Act hearing for Barrie police veteran

A Barrie police officer charged with discreditable conduct following an OPP investigation made a court appearance via teleconference on Thursday morning.

Representatives for Insp. Valarie Gates appeared for the brief appearance along with counsel prosecution and retired OPP Superintendent Morris Elbers as adjudicator.

According to a media release issued by Barrie Police Service on Dec. 1, 2023, the charge followed an investigation conducted by the Ontario Provincial Police Office of Professionalism, Respect, Inclusion, and Leadership.

The release added that Gates' alleged conduct stemmed from "an on-duty, internal incident," but the details surrounding the accusations have yet to be disclosed.

Gates is a 26-year veteran of the Barrie Police Service and is married to Barrie Police Chief Rich Johnston.

Counsel for Gates said the prosecution had requested further disclosure following previous adjournments in February and the first tribunal appearance in January.