Barrie police inspector faces discreditable conduct charge following OPP investigation

A senior Barrie police officer is facing a charge of discreditable conduct following a recent investigation conducted by provincial police.

The Barrie Police Service says its deputy chief requested the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Office of Professionalism, Respect, Inclusion and Leadership to investigate after allegations Inspector Valarie Gates was involved in an "on-duty internal incident."

"Our members are held to the highest standards of professionalism by the public and our service, and as such, we take any allegation of misconduct very seriously. A request was made to the OPP to conduct a comprehensive investigation into these allegations, ensuring a transparent and impartial process," stated Barrie Police Deputy Chief R. Wyllie Allan.

According to the service, Gates has been with Barrie police for 26 years.

The Barrie Police Service did not respond to calls from CTV News regarding the details of the allegations.