Deshawn Davis apprehended in California

Just days after being placed on the U.S. Marshals 15 most wanted list, Deshawn Davis was apprehended in the small town of Redway, California, on Monday, roughly three and a half hours north of San Francisco.

The crime that landed him on their radar was a 2023 murder at a Miami Beach nightclub.

That was after Davis, who was added to Canada's most wanted list earlier this year, was charged in the 2022 kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri.

"This is a big step in the direction of moving the investigation forward," said Det. Insp. John Power of the Ontario Provincial Police on Wednesday. "We will be speaking with our crown attorney about the application process (for extradition to Canada)."

Davis is alleged to be one of three men wearing fake police gear who forcibly took Hajtamiri from a Wasaga Beach home where she had gone into hiding following an assault and failed abduction attempt weeks prior in Richmond Hill.

Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, also faces first-degree murder charges in her disappearance.

Before Davis can be extradited to Canada, Det. Insp. Power said his matter south of the border would likely have to be dealt with.

"We've been working with U.S. authorities in collaboration in pursuit of locating Davis. Now that that's happened, we will have to let the process in the United States be spoken to first," he said.

Former OPP Commissioner and CTV Public Safety Analyst Chris Lewis said the arrest of Davis by U.S. Officials is an example of good relations between authorities on both sides of the border.

"Deshawn Davis is a dangerous human being that should never see the light of day again," Lewis told CTV News. "But if he's convicted and sentenced to life, then he may not get back to Canada, and so there's a lot of things to figure out there."

While the arrest is a significant step forward, the OPP said its goal remains to uncover the truth about Elnaz Hajtamiri's disappearance and provide answers to her loved ones.

"I can't share specific details of the investigation as it has advanced in recent months," added Det. Insp. Power. "But we have made significant progress in determining and learning more about what's happened."

The OPP still offers a $100,000 reward for information leading to Hajtamiri's whereabouts.

Police say they will continue to collaborate with law enforcement in the United States to further the investigation of Elnaz.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or through the dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415.

Those wanting to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).