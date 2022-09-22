Demand at food banks soar amid inflation and lack of affordable housing
The rising cost of living is driving people in record numbers to seek support from local food banks stressed by the increasing pressures to meet demand.
"We're up about 60 per cent year over year in terms of the number of households that are visiting," said Barrie Food Bank executive director Sharon Palmer.
The increase translates into about 3,000 individuals each month seeking food support from the Barrie facility.
And the story is the same in Orillia, where The Sharing Food Place's executive director says there has been a 73 per cent jump in new members.
"Which puts a strain on our organization," said Chris Peacock. "People that have never accessed our services before."
Palmer points her finger at inflation and the lack of affordable housing.
"Lower incomes or fixed incomes on ODSP. Those are people that don't have any other options to try and make up for those increases in prices," she said.
And because of the soaring prices, food banks have had to develop creative ways to continue supporting families.
"We did do a bit of a cut back earlier in the summertime, and luckily right now, we're starting to get a lot of fruits and vegetables from our local farms," Palmer added.
But the growing season is coming to an end, and inflation has damaged the purchasing power of food banks while turning former donors into those in need.
"The busiest we are during the week is Tuesday nights. When people get off work, they come access the food bank," Peacock shared.
The Orillia food bank is trying to access kids who won't directly use its services because of the stigma through their school fuel program, which serves more than 4,000 students per day at 22 regional schools.
"Those are individuals and kids - students that might be in homes that just don't have enough money to be able to supply nutritious food for those kids to go to school," Peacock said.
The Barrie Food Bank hopes to reach its goal of 150,000 pounds of food and $150,000 in financial donations in its Thanksgiving Food Drive, kicking off this week and running until the end of October.
The Sharing Place's Healthy Holiday Donation Drive is looking for groups, companies and individuals to host donation drives around the community starting in October. It also needs more volunteers to keep up with the rising demand.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring 'severe' winds, heavy rainfall to Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is on track to blast through Atlantic Canada and Quebec as a formidable post-tropical storm this weekend.
Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, after nine months without an envoy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, filling a nearly year-long vacancy in the key diplomatic post, sources tell CTV News.
Canada's PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
A look at major hurricanes that have hit Canada
As Atlantic Canada braces for Hurricane Fiona to make landfall, CTVNews.ca takes at look at major hurricanes that have wreaked havoc in the country throughout history.
Police arrest 3 B.C. residents, alleged associate linked to Japanese Yakuza
Police in British Columbia's Lower Mainland say an investigation into an international drug trafficking network has led to charges against three residents and an alleged associate in Japan, who is linked to the Yakuza crime syndicate.
OPINION | Is it time to return the Crown Jewels?
The death of the Queen and the fact that the Crown Jewels were so clearly on display has reignited conversations on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and its legacy of colonialism.
N.Y. probe found potential crimes. Why isn't Trump in cuffs?
New York's attorney general says her three-year investigation of former President Donald Trump uncovered potential crimes in the way he ran his real estate empire, including allegations of bank and insurance fraud.
Canadian doctors, psychiatrists don't recommend routine adult anxiety screening
Contrary to new recommendations by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, health-care professionals in Canada are warning against routine anxiety testing for adults. CTVNews.ca brings you their concerns.
Russia drafts anti-war protesters into military amid nationwide demonstrations: monitoring group
More than 1,300 people were detained across Russia on Wednesday for participating in nationwide anti-war protests -- with some directly conscripted into the military, according to a monitoring group, after leader Vladimir Putin announced a 'partial mobilization' of citizens for his faltering invasion of Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane watches issued ahead of weekend arrival of Fiona
Environment Canada has issued tropical storm and hurricane watches across the Atlantic region in anticipation of Hurricane Fiona.
-
The ways Maritime emergency officials, residents are preparing for Hurricane Fiona
As hurricane Fiona barrels toward Atlantic Canada, emergency officials in the region are asking residents to heed their advice.
-
N.S. reports 12 new deaths related to COVID-19, active hospitalizations stabilize
Nova Scotia is reporting 12 new COVID-19 deaths, according to numbers released by the province Thursday.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Final party leaders debate begins ahead of Oct. 3 election
The final leaders debate of Quebec's election campaign is now underway.
-
Potentially fatal fungus discovered in Montreal-area hospital in first Quebec outbreak
Quebec’s health ministry has dispatched infection control teams to Pierre Boucher Hospital in Longueuil to combat the first-ever outbreak of a potentially deadly fungus in Quebec.
-
Suspects arrested in Vancouver, Ottawa following Montreal-Island mall shooting
Montreal police say officers arrested two suspects following the shooting of a 44-year-old man in the parking lot of a mall on the Island of Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Grocery shopping challenge: Who can get the best deals?
CTV News Ottawa sent reporters Tyler Fleming and Natalie van Rooy out on Thursday with identical 12-item shopping lists to see who can find the best deals.
-
Lack of hydro delays the move in for Smiths Falls homebuyers for months
Newly built townhomes in a Smiths Falls subdivision are nearly move-in ready; however, electricity is not connected to the properties. That delay, is preventing buyers from taking possession and moving in.
-
Canada's largest Canadian Tire store opens in Ottawa
As Canadian Tire celebrates its 100th birthday this month, the company opened a 135,000 sq. ft. store in the location of the former Sears store at Carlingwood Shopping Centre on Carling Avenue.
Toronto
-
Kids' Tylenol, Advil liquid and chewable in 'significant shortage' in Ontario
Tylenol and Advil for children – both in liquid and chewable forms – are under a 'significant shortage,' leading pharmacists to control supply and recommend cutting adult doses for children, according to the Ontario Pharmacists Association.
-
One of Toronto's most well-known restaurant owners dies after battle with cancer
Toronto restaurateur Peter Oliver, who started with a sandwich shop in midtown Toronto in the 70s and went on to become a recognizable name around the city’s restaurant scene, has passed away.
-
Here's why the cannabis market in Toronto is facing chronic growing pains
Toronto has more than 400 legal cannabis retailers, but an industry that was once experiencing a “green rush” is now finding itself amidst chronic struggles.
Kitchener
-
'Sense of relief' for family after arrests made in 14-year-old hit and run case
Lucas Shortreed’s family says in the 14 years since he was killed in a hit and run, they never gave up hope they would get answers.
-
City of Waterloo issues warning to students ahead of homecoming weekend
The City of Waterloo says it is working with local partners ahead of homecoming weekend in an effort to end the “unsafe and unsanctioned street gatherings that have once again been occurring in the region’s University District.”
-
65-year-old man rushed to hospital after Kitchener shooting
Waterloo regional police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Weber Street and Kinzie Avenue just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
London
-
Leaders in Oxford express concerns over proposed riding changes
A small section of rural Oxford in the western part of the county could become swallowed up by a new riding that would include much of east London.
-
Former Seaforth, Ont. golf pro found guilty of historical sexual offences
An audible gasp could be heard from the courtroom gallery in Goderich Superior Court Thursday as the jury returned their verdict. Cam Doig — guilty on all counts.
-
Harvest Lunch kicks of United Way campaign for Elgin-Middlesex
After a two-year hiatus, the Harvest Lunch returned as an in-person event in St. Thomas Thursday to support the United Way of Elgin-Middlesex.
Northern Ontario
-
Residents angry about slow response time to diesel spill near Foleyet
Some people who live near the Town of Foleyet are questioning why a diesel fuel spill from a transport collision wasn't contained before it began leaching into a nearby lake.
-
Sudbury post-secondary students talk about consent
Three post-secondary schools in Sudbury have released a video to raise awareness about the importance of consent.
-
Tutors help northern students make up for lost time
Two years of virtual and hybrid schooling is leading to more kids falling behind, says a Sault-based tutoring agency.
Windsor
-
Eight-year-old Windsorite makes big screen debut
She’s just getting started in third grade and now, eight-year-old River Price-Maenpaa is wading into the festival circuit – starring in “North of Normal”, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month.
-
Witness testimony in Windsor dangerous driving trial changes case ‘quite substantially’: Judge
The trial of a Windsor man charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death resumed Thursday in Windsor Superior Court, with some unexpected turns.
-
'What better collaboration than nature and beer?' Local brewery creates unique natural setting
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) has partnered with Red Barn Brewing Co. to create a unique natural setting, where visitors can reserve private fire pit areas while enjoying a local beverage of their choice.
Calgary
-
Municipalities meet in Calgary, hear from UCP leadership contenders
Alberta's UCP leadership hopefuls are reaching out to hundreds of the province's municipal officials as delegates meet in Calgary.
-
Two of three suspects on the run following pharmacy robberies in N.E. Calgary
One down, two to go: Calgary police are asking the public for an assist in apprehending the remaining suspects in a recent pair of pharmacy robberies.
-
Alberta to resume fuel tax collection in October
With the price of oil dropping, the Alberta government is reinstating its fuel tax in October. Starting Oct. 1, Albertans will be charged a partial tax of 4.5 cents per litre.
Saskatoon
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy students tell education minister to shut school down
Former students of a private Saskatoon Christian school facing dozens of abuse allegations told Saskatchewan’s education minister the school must be closed.
-
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
-
MPs calling minister, parole board to testify over Saskatchewan mass murder
MPs have agreed to call Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and the chairperson of the Parole Board of Canada to testify as part of a House of Commons committee study into the Saskatchewan mass murders.
Edmonton
-
Knife image, video of woman holding it prior to being shoved by officer released by Edmonton police
An Edmonton Police Service officer who shoved a woman to the ground before arresting her in an act caught on camera did his job properly, the acting chief told police commissioners Thursday afternoon.
-
Bus driver disarms rider armed with flare gun during struggle at Edmonton transit station
One person was arrested on Wednesday under the Mental Health Act after a man pointed what originally appeared to be a gun at an ETS driver.
-
Man, RCMP dog injured during gun call in Sylvan Lake, Alta.
A police dog underwent surgery Wednesday night after a violent takedown of a man accused of pointing a gun at officers, RCMP announced Thursday.
Vancouver
-
On the first day of fall, B.C. sees fewest people in hospital with COVID-19 in months
The number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals is the lowest it's been since early July, according to the latest update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Police arrest 3 B.C. residents, alleged associate linked to Japanese Yakuza
Police in British Columbia's Lower Mainland say an investigation into an international drug trafficking network has led to charges against three residents and an alleged associate in Japan, who is linked to the Yakuza crime syndicate.
-
Transit police officer attacked with bear spray near Burnaby SkyTrain station
A transit police officer was allegedly assaulted with bear spray while attempting to make an arrest near a SkyTrain station in Burnaby.