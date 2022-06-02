Decision day for voters in Simcoe Muskoka

Voters across Simcoe Muskoka have between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. to cast their ballot in the Provincial election.

To be eligible to vote, you must be 18 years of age or older, a Canadian citizen and a resident of Ontario.

VOTING PROCEDURES

Voting locations are assigned based on your current residential address.

You will be asked to show a piece of ID with your name and current residential address to an election official who will confirm you are registered to vote.

If you are not registered, an election official will add you to the voters' list and ask you to sign a declaration.

After being issued a ballot, you will go behind a voting screen to mark your ballot.

Voters choose a candidate and then mark an X in the circle beside the name and place the ballot in a secrecy folder.

If your location has technology, an election official will place the ballot in a tabulator. In areas without technology, ballots will be deposited in a ballot box.

CTVBarrieNews.ca is tracking our nine local ridings, with coverage throughout the day and results as they happen.

An election map will break down all 124 ridings across the province with a search tool using a postal code to check who won.