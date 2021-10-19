Dead birds found along shoreline in Southern Georgian Bay

Barrie, Ont. -

Warning: Some of the content may be upsetting.

An investigation is underway into hundreds of dead and injured birds that are washing up on the shores of Southern Georgian Bay.

The Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge is involved in the investigation that spans beaches in Collingwood, Midland and Tiny Township.

Experts say the birds are fish eaters and have likely contracted bacteria from the fish, which ultimately causes the birds to develop a form of botulism.

Some of the birds were seen struggling along the shoreline, clinging to life.

The rescue organization is trying to save as many of the birds as possible.

"A lot of them are arctic birds, and there are loons, and grebes, and many, many species that already face so many hardships," said Shades of Hope Director Cathy Stockman.

"To have this potentially kill thousands of these birds is just beyond," she added.

Ten years ago, nearly 6,000 birds washed up on the shores. Authorities believed botulism was to blame.

Botulism is a serious illness caused by toxins that can induce difficulty breathing, paralysis, and death.