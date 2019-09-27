A Vaughan man was charged with impaired driving after police say he tried to pick up his children from school on Wednesday.

York Regional Police say the school refused to let the man's kids get into his vehicle because he appeared to be drunk. A concerned citizen called 911 to report the incident.

Police say the 38-year-old man drove off and was stopped by officers a short time later and arrested.

Officers allege he blew more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe expressed his frustration over the incident. "I am truly at a loss to understand how drivers continue to make the stupid and dangerous decision to drive while impaired, either by alcohol or drugs."

Today marks the fourth anniversary since the drunk driving collision that killed Daniel, Milly, Harrison Neville-Lake and their grandfather Gary Neville in Vaughan.

Jennifer Neville-Lake posted on Instagram yesterday imploring motorists to stop drinking and driving. "I don't believe that what happened to my family was so that the universe could learn some valuable lessons. No, I don't believe that my children were the sacrifice so that you would stop drinking or doing drugs. No, I don't believe that it is only up to me to make the world safer for our children." She went on to write, "Just don't drive impaired."

Police say that sadly, the tragic deaths haven't seemed to deter the bad choices of some. They say the number of impaired-related criminal charges laid each year has not gone down.

"Despite the fact our message does not seem to be getting through, York Regional Police is not giving up, " Jolliffe declared. "We will continue to fight this fight."