Pedestrian suffers critical injury after being struck

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in an early-morning collision.

Although there is little information available at this time, Orillia Fire Services has confirmed a pedestrian was struck this morning at 5:42 a.m.

One person has been sent to a local hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

Highway 12 is closed in both directions between Atherley Road and Forest Avenue in Orillia due to a motor vehicle collision.

More information will follow as it becomes available.