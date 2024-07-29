BARRIE
    • Pedestrian suffers critical injury after being struck

    A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in an early-morning collision.

    Although there is little information available at this time, Orillia Fire Services has confirmed a pedestrian was struck this morning at 5:42 a.m.

    One person has been sent to a local hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

    Highway 12 is closed in both directions between Atherley Road and Forest Avenue in Orillia due to a motor vehicle collision.

    More information will follow as it becomes available.

